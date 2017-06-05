Altus police arrest man in connection with shooting

Police have identified the man they believe is responsible for a May 30 shooting May at the Ridgecrest Apartment complex at 1201 Union Circle in Altus that resulted in wounds for two victims. According to police Chief Tim Murphy, George Butler, 18, was taken into custody late Friday night after an arrest warrant was issued through the Jackson County District Court on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

