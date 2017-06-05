Altus Municipal Authority and City Council approved city budget for 2017-2018 fiscal year. -
City Manager Janice Cain presents the Fiscal Year 2018 budget to the Altus City Council and members of the public Tuesday. The Altus Municipal Authority and Altus City Council met in regular session Tuesday to address the proposed Fiscal Year 2018 budget with the public.
