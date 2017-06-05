Altus Municipal Authority and City Co...

Altus Municipal Authority and City Council approved city budget for 2017-2018 fiscal year. -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Altus Times

City Manager Janice Cain presents the Fiscal Year 2018 budget to the Altus City Council and members of the public Tuesday. The Altus Municipal Authority and Altus City Council met in regular session Tuesday to address the proposed Fiscal Year 2018 budget with the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chris Ybarra (Apr '14) Jun 5 Top girl 17
Swearing in ceremony held for new Assistant D.A. (Mar '09) May 30 Wowo 11
Jennifer Brown May 29 RealnessIsRare 1
Terry "Anthony" Garner (Aug '15) May 25 Curious 11
Juan Frias (Nov '15) May 23 Info teller 3
Selena reyes (Jun '16) May 16 Onthereal 19
Check this out (May '14) May 14 That guy 16
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,060 • Total comments across all topics: 281,643,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC