Altus motorcyclist Anthony Carbone se...

Altus motorcyclist Anthony Carbone seriously injured -

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Altus Times

A local motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a multiple vehicle wreck about 11:43 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 283 about six miles south of Altus. Henry Vasquez, 28 of Altus was driving a 2006 Isuzu when he reached for a dropped item on the floorboard of his vehicle and failed to stop, impacting four other vehicles that were at a standstill for ongoing construction, according to a report prepared by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmy Wallace of the Jackson County detachment of Troop M. Anthony Carbone, 63 of Altus was aboard a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle and was thrown about 11 feet onto the pavement, according to the report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
billy raulston Jun 18 billy raulston 1
Brown water Jun 16 Cacahuate 1
Michelle Putnam Jun 15 Yep 3
Girl at superette Jun 11 DTIGNER 1
Chris Ybarra (Apr '14) Jun 5 Top girl 17
Swearing in ceremony held for new Assistant D.A. (Mar '09) May 30 Wowo 11
Jennifer Brown May 29 RealnessIsRare 1
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,181 • Total comments across all topics: 281,920,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC