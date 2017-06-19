Altus motorcyclist Anthony Carbone seriously injured -
A local motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a multiple vehicle wreck about 11:43 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 283 about six miles south of Altus. Henry Vasquez, 28 of Altus was driving a 2006 Isuzu when he reached for a dropped item on the floorboard of his vehicle and failed to stop, impacting four other vehicles that were at a standstill for ongoing construction, according to a report prepared by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmy Wallace of the Jackson County detachment of Troop M. Anthony Carbone, 63 of Altus was aboard a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle and was thrown about 11 feet onto the pavement, according to the report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|billy raulston
|Jun 18
|billy raulston
|1
|Brown water
|Jun 16
|Cacahuate
|1
|Michelle Putnam
|Jun 15
|Yep
|3
|Girl at superette
|Jun 11
|DTIGNER
|1
|Chris Ybarra (Apr '14)
|Jun 5
|Top girl
|17
|Swearing in ceremony held for new Assistant D.A. (Mar '09)
|May 30
|Wowo
|11
|Jennifer Brown
|May 29
|RealnessIsRare
|1
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC