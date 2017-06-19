Altus motorcyclist Anthony Carbone seriously injured

A local motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a multiple vehicle wreck about 11:43 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 283 about six miles south of Altus. Henry Vasquez, 28 of Altus was driving a 2006 Isuzu when he reached for a dropped item on the floorboard of his vehicle and failed to stop, impacting four other vehicles that were at a standstill for ongoing construction, according to a report prepared by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmy Wallace of the Jackson County detachment of Troop M. Anthony Carbone, 63 of Altus was aboard a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle and was thrown about 11 feet onto the pavement, according to the report.

