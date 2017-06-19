Altus City Council met Tuesday to discuss the Altus Fire Departmenta s ...
The Altus Fire Department announced the formation of a volunteer chaplain division that will provide support and assist the fire department and other agencies in Altus. From left, with Fire Chief Kyle Davis are Kevin Baker, Corbyn Trentham and Ben Walters.
