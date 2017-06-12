Altus choral students attend Oklahoma...

Altus choral students attend Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain

Each summer, students from across the state gather at Quartz Mountain Lodge for two weeks of music, dancing, art and performances. Without the bustle of visitors and vacationers, the sounds of strings and voices can be heard ringing across the lake and the park's population of deer come out of hiding.

