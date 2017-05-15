Terry Drury jury trial ends with a deadlocked jury, declared mistrial -
A mistrial was declared in the Terry Randel Drury murder case and prosecutors will have to determine if the case will be tried again. Drury was accused of murder in the first degree for the death of Jeff Garrison on April 12, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selena reyes (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Onthereal
|19
|Check this out (May '14)
|Sun
|That guy
|16
|Mind blow
|Sun
|Never ending amaz...
|1
|Angelica Willis
|Apr 28
|Anonymous
|3
|Terry "Anthony" Garner (Aug '15)
|Apr 27
|Antonio padraza
|10
|Jesse (James) Wilder (Nov '15)
|Apr 25
|Yup
|9
|Adeana Morgan (Nov '12)
|Apr 24
|Some dude
|9
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC