Terry Drury jury trial ends with a deadlocked jury, declared mistrial

A mistrial was declared in the Terry Randel Drury murder case and prosecutors will have to determine if the case will be tried again. Drury was accused of murder in the first degree for the death of Jeff Garrison on April 12, 2016.

