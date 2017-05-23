Shortgrass Arts and Humanities Counci...

Shortgrass Arts and Humanities Council honored by Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits -

Thursday May 18 Read more: Altus Times

One of the Shortgrass Arts and Humanities Council showcases was local artists like Men4Music, featuring Ken Cox, Don Stone, Ken Ward, and Jim Bayers under the direction of Nancy Cox. The Shortgrass Arts and Humanities Council brings the world of artistic expression to people of all ages in Southwest Oklahoma through the Festival of Trees during the Christmas season to the Chautauqua Living History tent performances held every three years in Altus and with painting workshops, classical music performances and cultural programs.

