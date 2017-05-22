Rowdy Morrow appears in court -
Rowdy Morrow of Altus was driving a Ford Mustang at about 11 p.m. Nov. 25 heading westbound on CR 183 when he failed to yield to a semi truck that was travelling southbound on U.S. 183 which resulted to a wreck at the intersection, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Mustang passenger Noah-Rae Star Ault, 16 of Frederick was pronounced dead at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selena reyes (Jun '16)
|May 16
|Onthereal
|19
|Check this out (May '14)
|May 14
|That guy
|16
|Mind blow
|May 14
|Never ending amaz...
|1
|Angelica Willis
|Apr 28
|Anonymous
|3
|Terry "Anthony" Garner (Aug '15)
|Apr 27
|Antonio padraza
|10
|Jesse (James) Wilder (Nov '15)
|Apr 25
|Yup
|9
|Adeana Morgan (Nov '12)
|Apr 24
|Some dude
|9
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC