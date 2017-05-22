Rowdy Morrow appears in court -

Rowdy Morrow appears in court -

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 7 Read more: Altus Times

Rowdy Morrow of Altus was driving a Ford Mustang at about 11 p.m. Nov. 25 heading westbound on CR 183 when he failed to yield to a semi truck that was travelling southbound on U.S. 183 which resulted to a wreck at the intersection, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Mustang passenger Noah-Rae Star Ault, 16 of Frederick was pronounced dead at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Selena reyes (Jun '16) May 16 Onthereal 19
Check this out (May '14) May 14 That guy 16
Mind blow May 14 Never ending amaz... 1
Angelica Willis Apr 28 Anonymous 3
Terry "Anthony" Garner (Aug '15) Apr 27 Antonio padraza 10
Jesse (James) Wilder (Nov '15) Apr 25 Yup 9
Adeana Morgan (Nov '12) Apr 24 Some dude 9
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,745 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC