Rock-n-Rumble draws crowd

From left, are Miss Altus Teen Lynzie Herron, Best of Show winners Dan and Tami Fillingim, Miss Altus Star Kaydynce Griffis and Miss Altus Meaghan Dorn. The main goal for Mainstreet Altus was to let people know that downtown is the heart of the city and keeping the community together is a priority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.