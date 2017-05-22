Police investigate weekend shooting - 9:56 pm updated:

According to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy, officers originally responded to the area of West Commerce and North Crain streets, but then responded to Jackson County Memorial Hospital, where the shooting victim was transported by private vehicle. At the hospital, the victim told investigators he was driving eastbound near the 800 block of Martin Luther King Avenue and two subjects in a white vehicle were traveling behind the victim, trying to get him to pull over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.