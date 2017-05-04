Maybe Ia ll plant some white four oa clocks
For longer than I can remember, he's always had a huge vegetable garden west of the house. Growing up I learned to shell peas, pick okra and thump watermelons to tell if they were ripe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selena reyes (Jun '16)
|May 2
|damn
|17
|Angelica Willis
|Apr 28
|Anonymous
|3
|Terry "Anthony" Garner (Aug '15)
|Apr 27
|Antonio padraza
|10
|Jesse (James) Wilder (Nov '15)
|Apr 25
|Yup
|9
|Adeana Morgan (Nov '12)
|Apr 24
|Some dude
|9
|amber blain (Feb '13)
|Apr 24
|Some dude
|43
|Rose Garland
|Apr 23
|crazywhiteboy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC