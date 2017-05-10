Jimmy Ray Baker, 45 of Houston identi...

Jimmy Ray Baker, 45 of Houston identified as victim of rock crusher accident in Altus -

An adjustment to a Terex Finlay Impactor turned fatal when Jimmy Ray Baker, 45 of Houston was pulled into the rock crusher May 2. Emergency responders including emergency management services, Altus Fire and Rescue, and Altus police, were called to the 1500 block of West Broadway Street in Altus around 11 a.m. to save Baker, a construction worker who, according to Jackson County Sheriff Roger LeVick, was trying to remove a rock that had jammed the machine. Baker was pulled into the machine when safety protocols were inadequately followed that caused the machine to be incompletely shut off, LeVick said.

