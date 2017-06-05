Institute for Quality Communities, University of Oklahoma, members...

Blair community members take the Institute for Quality Communities team, Shane Hampton, Hope Mander, and Ron Frantz, and city officials on a walking tour of Blair across U.S. 283 to evaluate the areas where the community shines and where it could be improved. School spirit and farming keep the small-town feeling alive in Blair, but connecting residents with the basic needs of life can be a challenge.

