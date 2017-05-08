Forensic and clinical psychologist Dr. Terese Hall called as defense...

As the jury trial for Terry Drury, 64, of Blair continued Friday, Under Sheriff Stacy Randolph continued his testimony and Dr. Terese Hall, forensic and clinical psychologist, was called to testify. During cross-examination by Robert McMahan, defense attorney for Terry Drury, Randolph said that based on the interview he conducted with Drury on April 12, the accused knew Garrison owned guns, but was not aware of Garrison carrying guns on his person.

