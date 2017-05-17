Fire Marshal believes a house fire north of Friendship may have been caused by electrical short
According to fire officials, the department received the call at 8:34 p.m. and while responding to the station, firefighters could see flames above the house and heavy smoke. Firefighting efforts began at the back of the house and garage where the fire was most intense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selena reyes (Jun '16)
|Tue
|Onthereal
|19
|Check this out (May '14)
|May 14
|That guy
|16
|Mind blow
|May 14
|Never ending amaz...
|1
|Angelica Willis
|Apr 28
|Anonymous
|3
|Terry "Anthony" Garner (Aug '15)
|Apr 27
|Antonio padraza
|10
|Jesse (James) Wilder (Nov '15)
|Apr 25
|Yup
|9
|Adeana Morgan (Nov '12)
|Apr 24
|Some dude
|9
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC