Fire Marshal believes a house fire north of Friendship may have been caused by electrical short

1 hr ago

According to fire officials, the department received the call at 8:34 p.m. and while responding to the station, firefighters could see flames above the house and heavy smoke. Firefighting efforts began at the back of the house and garage where the fire was most intense.

