Defendants charged with drug possessi...

Defendants charged with drug possession make first appearances at the Jackson County Jail -

Defendants incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail made first appearances Tuesday before Judge Brad Leverett and District Attorney Ken Darby. Fabian Rey Roblez, 23 of Altus was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

