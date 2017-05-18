Defendants charged with burglary seen...

Defendants charged with burglary seen at Jackson County Jail at first appearances. -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Altus Times

Mary Margaret Callaway, 49 of Altus was charged with burglary in the first degree, assault and battery. A court date was scheduled for 1:15 p.m. June 30. Bond was set at $10,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Selena reyes (Jun '16) May 16 Onthereal 19
Check this out (May '14) May 14 That guy 16
Mind blow May 14 Never ending amaz... 1
Angelica Willis Apr 28 Anonymous 3
Terry "Anthony" Garner (Aug '15) Apr 27 Antonio padraza 10
Jesse (James) Wilder (Nov '15) Apr 25 Yup 9
Adeana Morgan (Nov '12) Apr 24 Some dude 9
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Jackson County was issued at May 18 at 7:20PM CDT

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,601 • Total comments across all topics: 281,109,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC