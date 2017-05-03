Altus police log for May 3-4 provided -

Frank Castillo, 56, Failure to appear or pay court costs: Domestic abuse, assault and battery, consumes or intakes intoxicants in public Nick Griego, 34, Driving under the influence, left of center, driving a motor vehicle when the privilege has been canceled, denied, suspended or revoked.

