Altus police log for May 21-24 provided -
Stacy Kay Howard, 39, Aggravated driving under the influence, having blood or breath alcohol concentration of 0.15, transports intoxicating beverage or low-point beer; released. Edgar Martinez-Vasquez, 44, Drives a motor vehicle when the privilege to do so is cancelled, denied, suspended, or revoked or when disqualified for doing so, owner or operator fails to comply with the Compulsory Insurance Law or who fails to produce for inspection a valid and current security verification form upon officer's request; released.
