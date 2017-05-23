Altus police log for May 21-24 provid...

Altus police log for May 21-24 provided -

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Altus Times

Stacy Kay Howard, 39, Aggravated driving under the influence, having blood or breath alcohol concentration of 0.15, transports intoxicating beverage or low-point beer; released. Edgar Martinez-Vasquez, 44, Drives a motor vehicle when the privilege to do so is cancelled, denied, suspended, or revoked or when disqualified for doing so, owner or operator fails to comply with the Compulsory Insurance Law or who fails to produce for inspection a valid and current security verification form upon officer's request; released.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Juan Frias (Nov '15) 22 hr Info teller 3
Selena reyes (Jun '16) May 16 Onthereal 19
Check this out (May '14) May 14 That guy 16
Mind blow May 14 Never ending amaz... 1
Angelica Willis Apr 28 Anonymous 3
Terry "Anthony" Garner (Aug '15) Apr 27 Antonio padraza 10
Jesse (James) Wilder (Nov '15) Apr 25 Yup 9
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,226 • Total comments across all topics: 281,245,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC