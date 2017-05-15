Altus police log for May 12-15 provid...

Altus police log for May 12-15 provided -

Leon Edward Anthony, 37, Threatens to perform an act of violence, maliciously injures, defaces or destroys other's real or personal property Jimmy John Hester, 43, Failure to appear or pay fines - driving with a revoked license, violation of a protective order, failure to obey traffic sign Michael Ray Wall, 42, Failure to pay fines or costs - driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, possession of marijuana Noelia Stanislaus, 37, Failure to appear - driving without insurance, driving without an inspection, driving without a license, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

