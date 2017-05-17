Altus hosts annual All-Star Olympics
Thursday, The Altus Public Schools and a handful of volunteer groups hosted their 6th annual All-Star Olympics for kids and adults with special needs. The competitors came from several area counties to participate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
