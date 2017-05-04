Altus High School graduate Blake Almaguer launches clothing line...
Blake Almaguer puts his ideas to canvas for the opening of his business Branded Creative and his Branded Apparel clothing line. Inspired by his background and his life in Southwest Oklahoma, Blake Almaguer, Altus High School graduate and former student at Western Oklahoma State College is opening his own storefront in Hollis featuring a clothing line inspired by Native American history and culture.
