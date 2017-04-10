Tristain Roark smooths out cracks at Altus Skate Park for Eagle Scout ...

Power-washers blasted debris from the pavement of the Altus Skate Park on Katy Drive on Saturday morning as Tristain Roark and a few of his fellow scouts from Boy Scout Troop 4212 at Altus Air Force Base began a daylong endeavor to fill cracks in the concrete where Roark and his friends like to spend their free time. "I'm just tired of falling on cracks," Roark said.

