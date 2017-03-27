Tillman County Jail report for March 24-31 provided -
Sonny McKinney, 46 of Manitou, two counts of assault and battery or abuse, two counts of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, two counts of driving while license was cancelled, suspended or revoked and two counts of stalking.
