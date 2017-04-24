Three Altus residents charged with conjoint robbery -
Three suspects, Kezden Walton, 18, Austin Gomez, 18, and Luke Rivas, 18, all of Altus, were arrested April 12 on charges of conjoint robbery. According to a probable cause affidavit for arrest without a warrant, Walton, Gomez, Rivas and two unidentified juvenile individuals allegedly acted together to commit conjoint robbery - taking a wallet by means of assault.
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angelica Willis
|Fri
|Anonymous
|3
|Terry "Anthony" Garner (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Antonio padraza
|10
|Selena reyes (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Antonio padraza
|16
|Jesse (James) Wilder (Nov '15)
|Apr 25
|Yup
|9
|Adeana Morgan (Nov '12)
|Apr 24
|Some dude
|9
|amber blain (Feb '13)
|Apr 24
|Some dude
|43
|Rose Garland
|Apr 23
|crazywhiteboy
|8
