Three Altus residents charged with conjoint robbery

Three suspects, Kezden Walton, 18, Austin Gomez, 18, and Luke Rivas, 18, all of Altus, were arrested April 12 on charges of conjoint robbery. According to a probable cause affidavit for arrest without a warrant, Walton, Gomez, Rivas and two unidentified juvenile individuals allegedly acted together to commit conjoint robbery - taking a wallet by means of assault.

