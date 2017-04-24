Three Altus residents charged with co...

Three Altus residents charged with conjoint robbery -

Three suspects, Kezden Walton, 18, Austin Gomez, 18, and Luke Rivas, 18, all of Altus, were arrested April 12 on charges of conjoint robbery. According to a probable cause affidavit for arrest without a warrant, Walton, Gomez, Rivas and two unidentified juvenile individuals allegedly acted together to commit conjoint robbery - taking a wallet by means of assault.

