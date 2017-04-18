Rue21 teen apparel retailer announced store closings, Altus location included
Rue21, a teen specialty apparel retailer, announced over the weekend that it will be closing nearly 400 brick-and-mortar locations, according to the Associated Press. Locations scheduled to close include Rue21 in Altus and 11 more throughout Oklahoma, including locations in Bartlesville, Catoosa, Chickasha, Duncan, Enid, Miami, Moore, Norman, Oklahoma City, Weatherford and Yukon.
