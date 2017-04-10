Rowdy Morrow appears in court charged...

Rowdy Morrow appears in court charged with manslaughter in the death of Noah-Rae Star Ault

Rowdy Morrow of Altus was driving a Ford Mustang at about 11 p.m. Nov. 25 heading westbound on CR 183 when he failed to yield to a semi truck that was travelling southbound on U.S. 183 which resulted to a wreck at the intersection, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Mustang passenger Noah-Rae Star Ault, 16 of Frederick was pronounced dead at the scene.

