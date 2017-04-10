Retired Senior Volunteer Program provides free tax preparation...

From left, Tal Oden, Mayor Jack Smiley and RSVP Director Kelly Baker at a gathering to honor the service of RSVP volunteers for National Service Recognition Day. From left, in the back row, Elvia Trevino, Lee McClendon, Mary Cason, RSVP Director Kelly Baker, Myra Ensenia and Sasha Hardy; and in the front row, Maria Sotuyo, Ervin Crowder and Sue Overstreet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.