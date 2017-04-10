Retired Senior Volunteer Program prov...

Retired Senior Volunteer Program provides free tax preparation...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Altus Times

From left, Tal Oden, Mayor Jack Smiley and RSVP Director Kelly Baker at a gathering to honor the service of RSVP volunteers for National Service Recognition Day. From left, in the back row, Elvia Trevino, Lee McClendon, Mary Cason, RSVP Director Kelly Baker, Myra Ensenia and Sasha Hardy; and in the front row, Maria Sotuyo, Ervin Crowder and Sue Overstreet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Megan Hill Sun Jstme 7
Rodriguez detail shop (Jul '16) Apr 7 Antonio Padraza 11
Rosie otworth gamino? Apr 7 Antonio Padraza 8
Selena reyes (Jun '16) Apr 7 Antonio Padraza 10
Robert Chambers (Apr '15) Apr 4 Carguy 3
Stupid people Apr 2 Antonio Padraza 1
Co-parenting (Jun '13) Apr 2 Antonio padraza 47
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,038 • Total comments across all topics: 280,217,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC