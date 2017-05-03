Recent Altus retail closures could offer prospective employers new hiring potential
As you may have read this week, Altus will be losing four retail stores very soon. JC Penney, Rue21, Payless and Factory Connection are all closing their doors in the first half of this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selena reyes (Jun '16)
|Tue
|damn
|17
|Angelica Willis
|Apr 28
|Anonymous
|3
|Terry "Anthony" Garner (Aug '15)
|Apr 27
|Antonio padraza
|10
|Jesse (James) Wilder (Nov '15)
|Apr 25
|Yup
|9
|Adeana Morgan (Nov '12)
|Apr 24
|Some dude
|9
|amber blain (Feb '13)
|Apr 24
|Some dude
|43
|Rose Garland
|Apr 23
|crazywhiteboy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC