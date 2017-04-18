Paul Staley, 35, of Altus, was arrested on charges of aggravated...

A joint investigation between Altus police and an investigator from the Beckham County Sheriff's Department representing the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force or ICAC led to the interception of child pornography images coming from the suspect's IP address in early March at which time Altus police were notified of the activity. On Monday, investigators executed a search warrant at the suspect's address where computers were seized which depicted an aggravated amount of images of child pornography, described as possessing more than 100 images.

