Midday wreck snarls traffic -
One of the more heavily damaged vehicles was removed from the scene of a noon accident Friday as traffic was backed up for miles. Traffic was snarled following a two-vehicle accident about noon Friday north of Altus on U.S. 283 near Heritage Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rose Garland
|3 hr
|babs
|5
|Megan Hill
|Mon
|hahanah
|9
|RODRIGUEZ AUTO DETAIL IS THIEFS/take parts off ...
|Apr 16
|told who
|2
|Selena reyes (Jun '16)
|Apr 16
|Jen
|13
|Michelle Putnam
|Apr 14
|Whip
|1
|trapping dudes and banging on the side.... a t... (Oct '15)
|Apr 14
|Topgun
|8
|Whataburger
|Apr 12
|Kyle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC