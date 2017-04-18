Levees at W.C. Austin Dam at Lake Lug...

Levees at W.C. Austin Dam at Lake Lugert raised in compliance with...

Levees at W.C. Austin Dam at Lake Lugert are being raised in compliance with federal safety standards, according to local officials. In 1994, Robert Autobee of the Bureau of Reclamation described the North Fork of the Red River in Southwest Oklahoma as "a fabled and capricious source of water."

