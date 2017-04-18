Jackson County Commissioners, Main Street Altus work on landscaping...
The Jackson County Courthouse, home of the board of county commissioners, receives a spring upgrade with landscaping by Main Street Altus. Those present included District 2 Commissioner Kirk Butler, District 3 Commissioner Rhet Johnson, County Clerk Robin Booker, County Treasurer Renee Howard and Jackson County Sheriff Roger LeVick.
