Jackson County Commissioners, Main Street Altus work on landscaping...

The Jackson County Courthouse, home of the board of county commissioners, receives a spring upgrade with landscaping by Main Street Altus. Those present included District 2 Commissioner Kirk Butler, District 3 Commissioner Rhet Johnson, County Clerk Robin Booker, County Treasurer Renee Howard and Jackson County Sheriff Roger LeVick.

