Jackson County commissioners approve $12,000 appropriation transfer...
District 1 Commissioner Marty Clinton, District 2 Commissioner Kirk Butler, County Clerk Robin Booker, County Treasurer Renee Howard and County Assessor Lisa Roberson were present for the meeting. An installation permit with Young Electric of Altus, to dig, bury and mark electric lines in District 2 was approved by the board.
