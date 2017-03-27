Jackson County commissioners approve ...

Jackson County commissioners approve $12,000 appropriation transfer...

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Altus Times

District 1 Commissioner Marty Clinton, District 2 Commissioner Kirk Butler, County Clerk Robin Booker, County Treasurer Renee Howard and County Assessor Lisa Roberson were present for the meeting. An installation permit with Young Electric of Altus, to dig, bury and mark electric lines in District 2 was approved by the board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stupid people 4 hr Antonio Padraza 1
Co-parenting (Jun '13) 4 hr Antonio padraza 47
Selena reyes (Jun '16) 4 hr Antonio padraza 8
Ashley Fughr: Stuck Up 4 hr Antonio padraza 8
Megan Hill 4 hr Antonio padraza 3
Rodriguez detail shop (Jul '16) Fri Carguy 10
Dorothy lofton aka Dottie Mar 29 Udontknowme 3
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,403 • Total comments across all topics: 279,999,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC