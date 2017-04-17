Floor plans for new Altus Main Fire S...

Floor plans for new Altus Main Fire Station discussed at special meeting

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Altus Times

A special meeting was held Tuesday at the City of Altus Municipal Complex regarding the proposed Altus Main Fire Station, a 22,600 square-foot station in the 200 block of North Park Lane across from the Linda Wiginton Aquatic Center. Mayor Jack Smiley, City Manager Janice Cain, Councilmembers Kevin McAuliffe, Jason Winter, Jon Kidwell, John Womack, Chris Riffle, City Engineer Johnny Baron, Fire Chief Kyle Davis and Phillip Beauchamp were present at the special meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RODRIGUEZ AUTO DETAIL IS THIEFS/take parts off ... Sun told who 2
Selena reyes (Jun '16) Sun Jen 13
Megan Hill Sun First playa 8
Michelle Putnam Apr 14 Whip 1
trapping dudes and banging on the side.... a t... (Oct '15) Apr 14 Topgun 8
Whataburger Apr 12 Kyle 1
News Granite fears closure of Oklahoma State Reforma... (Apr '09) Apr 12 Nat 63
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,513 • Total comments across all topics: 280,366,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC