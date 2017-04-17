Floor plans for new Altus Main Fire Station discussed at special meeting
A special meeting was held Tuesday at the City of Altus Municipal Complex regarding the proposed Altus Main Fire Station, a 22,600 square-foot station in the 200 block of North Park Lane across from the Linda Wiginton Aquatic Center. Mayor Jack Smiley, City Manager Janice Cain, Councilmembers Kevin McAuliffe, Jason Winter, Jon Kidwell, John Womack, Chris Riffle, City Engineer Johnny Baron, Fire Chief Kyle Davis and Phillip Beauchamp were present at the special meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RODRIGUEZ AUTO DETAIL IS THIEFS/take parts off ...
|Sun
|told who
|2
|Selena reyes (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Jen
|13
|Megan Hill
|Sun
|First playa
|8
|Michelle Putnam
|Apr 14
|Whip
|1
|trapping dudes and banging on the side.... a t... (Oct '15)
|Apr 14
|Topgun
|8
|Whataburger
|Apr 12
|Kyle
|1
|Granite fears closure of Oklahoma State Reforma... (Apr '09)
|Apr 12
|Nat
|63
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC