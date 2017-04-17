Floor plans for new Altus Main Fire Station discussed at special meeting

A special meeting was held Tuesday at the City of Altus Municipal Complex regarding the proposed Altus Main Fire Station, a 22,600 square-foot station in the 200 block of North Park Lane across from the Linda Wiginton Aquatic Center. Mayor Jack Smiley, City Manager Janice Cain, Councilmembers Kevin McAuliffe, Jason Winter, Jon Kidwell, John Womack, Chris Riffle, City Engineer Johnny Baron, Fire Chief Kyle Davis and Phillip Beauchamp were present at the special meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.