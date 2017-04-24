Donate to a Stamp Out Hungera on May 13

Letter carriers in more than 190 cities in central and western Oklahoma are planning to "Stamp Out Hunger" by collecting canned food donations from households on their routes May 13. In Altus, donations are designated to benefit the Southwest Oklahoma Community Action Group and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. To help, fill the plastic donation bag received in the mailbox the week of May 8, or any plastic bag, with canned food donations and place the bag in the mailbox by 8 a.m. May 13 or before the letter carrier arrives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.