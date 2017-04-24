Delegates from Altus join generals, c...

Delegates from Altus join generals, congressmen and senators in...

For the 55th year, a delegation from Altus traveled to Washington D.C. from April 3-7 for the annual Quail Breakfast. Sixty-three representatives from the banking, agriculture, insurance, real estate, defense and retail business sectors of Altus and leaders from Altus Air Force Base and the City of Altus made up the delegation.

