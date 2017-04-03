Defendants incarcerated at the Jackso...

Defendants incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail make first appearances -

Inmates incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail made first appearances before Judge Brad Leverett and District Attorney Ken Darby on Thursday. First appearances give defendants the opportunity to have a bond amount set and a court date for the purposes of securing representation scheduled.

