Defendants charge with breaking and entering make first appearances at Jackson County Jail
Enrique Santiago, 41 of Frederick was arrested on charges of falsely impersonating another to create liability, breaking and entering a dwelling without permission and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. A court date was scheduled for 1:15 p.m. June 8. Bond was set at $50,000.
