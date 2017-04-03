Civic leaders now honorary commanders...

Civic leaders now honorary commanders named at Altus Air Force Base - 5:30 pm updated:

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Altus Times

Members of the base welcomed 27 Southwest Oklahoma community members into the honorary commander program during an induction ceremony on March 24. After a formal introduction and dinner at the Freedom Community Center on the installation, more than two dozen civic leaders participated in an honorary assumption of command ceremony presided over by Air Force Col. Todd Hohn, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Megan Hill 16 hr hahanah 6
Rodriguez detail shop (Jul '16) 22 hr Antonio Padraza 11
Rosie otworth gamino? 23 hr Antonio Padraza 8
Selena reyes (Jun '16) 23 hr Antonio Padraza 10
Robert Chambers (Apr '15) Apr 4 Carguy 3
Stupid people Apr 2 Antonio Padraza 1
Co-parenting (Jun '13) Apr 2 Antonio padraza 47
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,418 • Total comments across all topics: 280,147,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC