Civic leaders now honorary commanders named at Altus Air Force Base - 5:30 pm updated:
Members of the base welcomed 27 Southwest Oklahoma community members into the honorary commander program during an induction ceremony on March 24. After a formal introduction and dinner at the Freedom Community Center on the installation, more than two dozen civic leaders participated in an honorary assumption of command ceremony presided over by Air Force Col. Todd Hohn, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander.
