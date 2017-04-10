Altus Town Hall to discuss new Central Fire Station
A town hall meeting is scheduled for today regarding the future Altus Central Fire Station. The meeting is scheduled at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Altus City Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Putnam
|12 hr
|Whip
|1
|trapping dudes and banging on the side.... a t... (Oct '15)
|18 hr
|Topgun
|8
|Whataburger
|Apr 12
|Kyle
|1
|Granite fears closure of Oklahoma State Reforma... (Apr '09)
|Apr 12
|Nat
|63
|RODRIGUEZ AUTO DETAIL IS THIEFS/take parts off ...
|Apr 12
|michelle
|1
|Megan Hill
|Apr 9
|Jstme
|7
|Rodriguez detail shop (Jul '16)
|Apr 7
|Antonio Padraza
|11
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC