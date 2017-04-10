Altus Town Hall to discuss new Centra...

Altus Town Hall to discuss new Central Fire Station

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: KSWO

A town hall meeting is scheduled for today regarding the future Altus Central Fire Station. The meeting is scheduled at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Altus City Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michelle Putnam 12 hr Whip 1
trapping dudes and banging on the side.... a t... (Oct '15) 18 hr Topgun 8
Whataburger Apr 12 Kyle 1
News Granite fears closure of Oklahoma State Reforma... (Apr '09) Apr 12 Nat 63
RODRIGUEZ AUTO DETAIL IS THIEFS/take parts off ... Apr 12 michelle 1
Megan Hill Apr 9 Jstme 7
Rodriguez detail shop (Jul '16) Apr 7 Antonio Padraza 11
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,680 • Total comments across all topics: 280,300,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC