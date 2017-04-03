Altus police seek information concerning a shooting into a residence Saturday -
Altus police are investigating a shooting that was reported shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday at 77 Sunset Strip Trailer Park No. 1. The victim told Altus police that she and several other people were inside the residence when they heard gunshots and discovered someone had shot into the residence.
