Altus police log for April 7-11 provided -
Daniel Vega, 53, Drives a motor vehicle when the privilege to do so is cancelled, denied, suspended or revoked, or when disqualifies for so doing; released. Shareteaca Marie Williams, 37, Uses or possess drug paraphernalia to plant, propagate, cultivate, or grow to introduce into the human body a controlled dangerous substance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Megan Hill
|Sun
|Jstme
|7
|Rodriguez detail shop (Jul '16)
|Apr 7
|Antonio Padraza
|11
|Rosie otworth gamino?
|Apr 7
|Antonio Padraza
|8
|Selena reyes (Jun '16)
|Apr 7
|Antonio Padraza
|10
|Robert Chambers (Apr '15)
|Apr 4
|Carguy
|3
|Stupid people
|Apr 2
|Antonio Padraza
|1
|Co-parenting (Jun '13)
|Apr 2
|Antonio padraza
|47
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC