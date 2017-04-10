Altus police log for April 7-11 provi...

Altus police log for April 7-11 provided -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Altus Times

Daniel Vega, 53, Drives a motor vehicle when the privilege to do so is cancelled, denied, suspended or revoked, or when disqualifies for so doing; released. Shareteaca Marie Williams, 37, Uses or possess drug paraphernalia to plant, propagate, cultivate, or grow to introduce into the human body a controlled dangerous substance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Megan Hill Sun Jstme 7
Rodriguez detail shop (Jul '16) Apr 7 Antonio Padraza 11
Rosie otworth gamino? Apr 7 Antonio Padraza 8
Selena reyes (Jun '16) Apr 7 Antonio Padraza 10
Robert Chambers (Apr '15) Apr 4 Carguy 3
Stupid people Apr 2 Antonio Padraza 1
Co-parenting (Jun '13) Apr 2 Antonio padraza 47
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,939 • Total comments across all topics: 280,215,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC