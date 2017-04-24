Altus police log for April 22-25 prov...

Altus police log for April 22-25 provided -

John Patrick Morgan, 33, Drives or operates vehicle with a breath alcohol content of 0.08 or more, operates a vehicle without proper license plates or decal. Jose Guadalupe Cortez-Perez, 27, Drives a vehicle when privilege to do so is cancelled, denied, suspended or revoked, or when disqualified for doing so; released.

