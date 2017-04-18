Altus Municipal Authority discusses r...

Altus Municipal Authority discusses replacing wireless infrastructure ...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Altus Times

From left, Kevin McAuliffe, Mayor Jack Smiley, City Manager Janice Cain, Jon Kidwell, Jason Winters, Dwayne Martin and Diane Landers attend presentation given by Jerry Gibson about fiber optic connectivity. Trustees Chris Riffle, Doyle Jencks, John Womack, Kevin McAuliffe, Jon Kidwell, Jason Winters, Dwayne Martin and Diane Landers were present along with Mayor Jack Smiley and City Manager Janice Cain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dorothy lofton aka Dottie 19 hr whoops 4
Megan Hill 19 hr Jstme 10
Rose Garland 21 hr thepainfultruthhu... 7
Selena reyes (Jun '16) Fri damn 14
Jesse (James) Wilder (Nov '15) Fri Yep 7
Adeana Morgan (Nov '12) Apr 19 Anonymous 8
mangum city hall utility company-lack of concer... (Sep '13) Apr 19 Anonymous 11
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,823 • Total comments across all topics: 280,483,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC