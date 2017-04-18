Altus Municipal Authority discusses replacing wireless infrastructure ...

From left, Kevin McAuliffe, Mayor Jack Smiley, City Manager Janice Cain, Jon Kidwell, Jason Winters, Dwayne Martin and Diane Landers attend presentation given by Jerry Gibson about fiber optic connectivity. Trustees Chris Riffle, Doyle Jencks, John Womack, Kevin McAuliffe, Jon Kidwell, Jason Winters, Dwayne Martin and Diane Landers were present along with Mayor Jack Smiley and City Manager Janice Cain.

