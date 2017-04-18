Altus emergency services puts on Oper...

Altus emergency services puts on Operation Prom reenactment to...

With Altus High School students preparing for prom this weekend, the Altus Fire and Rescue and Altus Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop M, Air Evacuation, and Altus Emergency Services are preparing for Operation Prom - a reenacted demonstration of what happens when drunk drivers get behind the wheel. With a staged car crash, actors and fake, but realistic injuries, responders attend the scene as if the accident were real bringing in Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers to administer sobriety checks and make arrests.

