Altus emergency services puts on Operation Prom reenactment to...
With Altus High School students preparing for prom this weekend, the Altus Fire and Rescue and Altus Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop M, Air Evacuation, and Altus Emergency Services are preparing for Operation Prom - a reenacted demonstration of what happens when drunk drivers get behind the wheel. With a staged car crash, actors and fake, but realistic injuries, responders attend the scene as if the accident were real bringing in Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers to administer sobriety checks and make arrests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorothy lofton aka Dottie
|23 hr
|whoops
|4
|Megan Hill
|23 hr
|Jstme
|10
|Rose Garland
|Fri
|thepainfultruthhu...
|7
|Selena reyes (Jun '16)
|Fri
|damn
|14
|Jesse (James) Wilder (Nov '15)
|Fri
|Yep
|7
|Adeana Morgan (Nov '12)
|Apr 19
|Anonymous
|8
|mangum city hall utility company-lack of concer... (Sep '13)
|Apr 19
|Anonymous
|11
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC