Altus City Council members, clerk-treasurer take oath of office

From left, Dwayne Martin, John Womack, Jon Kidwell and Diane Landers take the oath of office given by Judge John D. Wampler. In a special meeting of the Altus City Council on Monday, council members Diane Landers, John Womack, Dwayne Martin, Jon Kidwell and City Clerk-Treasurer Debbie Davis were sworn in by Judge John D. Wampler at the City of Altus Municipal Complex.

