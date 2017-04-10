Altus Christian Fellowship raises $50...

Altus Christian Fellowship raises $5000 for communitywide Easter Bash -

Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Altus Times

Altus Christian Fellowship hosts a free Easter Bash for the whole community from a former movie theater venue in Downtown Altus. Easter is right around the corner and among the egg hunts, special church services, visits from the Easter bunny and baskets filled with treats.

Altus, OK

