a Gratea Spelling Bee winners named -
The "Star Wards" team from Grace Methodist Church was the victor at the annual "Grate" Altus Spelling Bee on March 25 at the Western Oklahoma State College band hall. The "Word Nerds" team of Lucinda Taylor, Lindsey King and Thu Scott, who represented the Jackson County Memorial Hospital Pediatric Clinic, was the second-place spelling team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rose Garland
|6 hr
|curious
|4
|Megan Hill
|11 hr
|hahanah
|9
|RODRIGUEZ AUTO DETAIL IS THIEFS/take parts off ...
|Sun
|told who
|2
|Selena reyes (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Jen
|13
|Michelle Putnam
|Apr 14
|Whip
|1
|trapping dudes and banging on the side.... a t... (Oct '15)
|Apr 14
|Topgun
|8
|Whataburger
|Apr 12
|Kyle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC