a Gratea Spelling Bee winners named

The "Star Wards" team from Grace Methodist Church was the victor at the annual "Grate" Altus Spelling Bee on March 25 at the Western Oklahoma State College band hall. The "Word Nerds" team of Lucinda Taylor, Lindsey King and Thu Scott, who represented the Jackson County Memorial Hospital Pediatric Clinic, was the second-place spelling team.

