Womena s History Month celebrated at Altus Air Force Base - 12:45 pm updated:

Oklahoma Republican Gov. Mary Fallin speaks to attendees about becoming Oklahoma's first female governor during the Altus Air Force Base Women's History Month celebration March 16. ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE - The 97th Air Mobility Wing hosted a Women's History Month or WHM celebration on March 16 to honored and recognize women in the workforce - past and present Oklahoma Republican Gov. Mary Fallin and Air Force Maj. Brenda Franklin, 97th Security Forces Squadron commander, spoke at the event and highlighted the contributions of women in the workplace.

